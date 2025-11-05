Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’ sheds light on Shri Chaitanya’s disappearance

Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming period drama Lawho Gouranger Naam Re will shed light on the mystery behind the disappearance of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabu, shows a teaser dropped by the makers on Wednesday, on the auspicious occasion of Raas Purnima.

Television actor Dibyajyoti Dutta has been cast as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu while veteran actor Bratya Basu will portray Girish Ghosh in Srijit’s upcoming film. Subhashree Ganguly will play Nati Binodini.

Additionally, Ishaa Saha is set to collaborate with Srijit Mukherji for the first time in this film, as a young filmmaker who is trying to put the pieces of the puzzle of Shri Chaitanya’s disappearance together.

Indraneil Sengupta reunites with Srijit after Autograph and Mishawr Rawhoshyo, where he plays an actor.

“Presenting the official teaser of #LawhoGourangerNaamRey,” Srijit wrote on X alongside the teaser.

Earlier this year, a poster of the film was dropped by the makers. It featured Subhashree, Dibyajyoti and Indraneil in ‘Gouranga’ avatar, sporting saffron robes with shaved heads. The trio are seen standing in the backdrop of a rural setting with doves flying in the air. A camera setup is seen behind Indraneil.

Produced by DAG Creative Media and SVF, Lawho Gouranger Naam Re is slated to release in theatres in December.