‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer is out and fans have a theory about Sadie Sink’s role

The makers of Spider-Man: Brand New Day have released a new trailer for the upcoming Marvel superhero film, teasing major MCU crossovers. However, the buzz around the trailer is mostly about Stranger Things star Sadie Sink's mysterious role in the movie.

The trailer shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland), dealing with strange new spider-related mutations, including the development of organic webbing. Seeking answers, Parker turns to Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer also features Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher, with Parker entrusting MJ (Zendaya), to his protection.

The film appears to continue the fallout from Spider-Man: No Way Home, with MJ and Parker's friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) still unaware of Peter's identity following the magical memory wipe at the end of the 2021 blockbuster. However, the trailer suggests Ned remains determined to uncover Spider-Man's true identity.

While several cast members feature prominently in the trailer, Sink's character remains under wraps. The actress was briefly glimpsed in the footage, but Marvel Studios has yet to reveal whom she is playing.

Sink has long been rumoured to portray Jean Grey, one of the most iconic characters from the X-Men comics. Industry reports have previously suggested that Brand New Day could mark a significant step towards introducing mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alternative theories have linked Sink to characters such as Gwen Stacy and the villain Screwball.

The latest trailer has reignited speculation about the Jean Grey theory after teasing a mysterious figure capable of influencing people's minds.

In one scene, actor Tramell Tillman's character warns Peter, saying, “It appears we're faced with a threat we can't control, one we can't even see,” before adding that Peter is the only person it “doesn't affect” and the only one who can “sense it”.

Another moment shows an unidentified individual communicating through a passerby and telling Spider-Man they are going to “see how MJ's doing”.

The apparent mind-control abilities on display have prompted fans to draw comparisons with Jean Grey's telepathic powers.

The trailer has also fueled theories that Parker’s evolving powers could be transforming him into Man-Spider, a character familiar to comic-book readers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on July 30.