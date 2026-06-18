US-Iran peace agreement signed digitally, Switzerland meet not confirmed yet

The first interim agreement between the United States and iran to end the war was signed digitally by the respective presidents of the two countries on Wednesday, a development that was shortly followed by Donald Trump’s threats to attack Iran again if the commitments made were not kept.

Trump’s statement appears to have already violated the first clause of the 14-point agreement which declares the two countries would refrain from “threat of using force” against each other and ensure “immediate and permanent” termination of military operations.

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"We're going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement," Trump said at a press conference.

As per the agreement, the US and Iran have committed to reach final settlement within 60 days.

Digital signing — executed virtually by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian — allowed both governments to rapidly cement a ceasefire and initiate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without the challenges of an in-person summit.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, early Thursday said that a planned round of talks between Iran and the United States in Switzerland on Friday has not yet been confirmed, AP reported.

The 14-point interim agreement, as read out by US officials on Wednesday, states that the US would allow smooth passage of ships via the Strait of Hormuz, ending its naval blockade within 30 days.

In another key point in the agreement, Iran reaffirms that it would not procure or develop nuclear weapons.

The final deal will be endorsed by a binding UNSC resolution, as per the agreement.