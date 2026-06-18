Telegram moves court against 'grossly disproportionate' curbs ahead of NEET retest

Messaging platform Telegram moved Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging the government’s decision to temporarily restrict access to the app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 retest on June 21.

The high court asked the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the medical entrance exam, to file a reply to the petition and listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

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The Centre on Tuesday blocked Telegram in India till June 22 on the NTA’s recommendation after the NEET-UG on May 3 — in which 22 lakh students had appeared — was cancelled following a paper leak.

When the matter came up before Justice Tejas Karia on Wednesday, Telegram’s counsel claimed the curbs were illegal. However, solicitor-general Tushar Mehta defended the government action, saying the platform was being

misused and he would reveal “something shocking” on Thursday.

Mehta told the high court that Telegram was informed about the wrongdoings on the platform, but it failed to take corrective measures.

Telegram’s counsel questioned the legality of the government order and said that over 150 million users had been affected by the restrictions.

“You need to block some particular information. This is an overboard order. You can’t completely block the platform,” Telegram’s counsel said, terming the government’s decision “grossly disproportionate” and a result of “non-application of mind”.

The counsel said Telegram cooperated with the government whenever authorities flagged the circulation of fraudulent and illegal content about the NEET. Proactive measures were taken and the reported unlawful content was promptly taken down, the counsel added.

The messaging app also highlighted how lakhs of students and educators relied on the app to prepare for competitive exams, including NEET.

In its petition, Telegram accused the government of singling it out while other social media platforms continued to operate freely, calling it a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law and equal protection of the law.