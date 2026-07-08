Sourav Ganguly biopic ‘Dada’, starring Rajkummar Rao, to release in May 2027

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Dada, the upcoming biopic on former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, is set to release in theatres on May 14, 2027, the makers announced on Wednesday on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Sharing the first-look of poster of Rao from the film, Ganguly wrote on Instagram, “The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao.”

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The photo features Rao recreating Ganguly’s iconic shirtless celebration at the Lord’s balcony, where the former skipper famously took off his jersey and waved it in the air after India’s come-from-behind victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final.

The title ‘Dada’ appears in blue at the top centre of the poster.

Directed by Vikram Aditya Motwane, the biopic will chronicle Ganguly’s journey with the Indian cricket team.

Tanya Maniktala is set to play Ganguly’s wife Dona Ganguly in the upcoming film. Aparajita Adhya will be portraying his mother while Saswata Chatterjee will essay the role of his father Chandi Ganguly. Rahul Dev Bose will step into the shoes of his brother Snehasish Ganguly.

Recently, Rao was seen filming the upcoming biopic at Kolkata’s Maidan. He looked almost unrecognisable in his new avatar. Dressed in a white cricket jersey and a matching cap, the actor sported slightly longer hair, with the cap partially concealing his new look.

Also Read In pictures: Rajkummar Rao shoots for Sourav Ganguly biopic at Kolkata Maidan

Sourav Ganguly is set to host the upcoming third season of the reality show Bigg Boss Bangla, slated to air on Star Jalsa later this year.