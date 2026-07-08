Egypt cry foul after Argentina escape with controversial Fifa World Cup victory

A nation that had never played a knock-out match before this World Cup were on the verge of knocking the reigning world champions out. However, it wasn't meant to be as Argentina scored three quick goals to send Egypt packing out of the World Cup.

A host of decisions went against Egypt with the African team left fuming at full time. From Egypt's coach to their striker, there were no mincing of words as the Mo Salah's nation protested vehemently against the 'injustice' meted out to them.

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Egypt grabbed the opener in the first half, doubled their lead in the second half but Argentina struck thrice inside the last 10 minutes to win the tie. The match saw many decisions go against Egypt including a goal being chalked off, Mo Salah's penalty appeal being denied. The Egypt contingent had some harsh words for the officials after the match.

Visibly emotional after the final whistle, Zico accused the officials of favouring Argentina.

“The referee wasn’t good, he was unfair. His injustice was clear. He persecuted us from the start of the match. He doesn’t want us to win.

“It was a rigged game. It wasn’t our fault. That referee… it seems like this match was rigged.

“We were winning 2-0, and he kept coming at us. Congratulations to Argentina on another World Cup, it seems.”

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan claimed his side was “cheated” out of a place in the World Cup quarterfinals.

“I do not want to put it nicely and talk about hard luck. We have been cheated unfairly today; we have suffered injustice,” Hassan said in an explosive post-match news conference.

“A penalty was ruled out, was not even checked by VAR. A second goal was remarkably disallowed. There has not even been a VAR check when we have all seen the image of the [shirt] being pulled back.”

“I am not going to continue following the matches of this World Cup. This is my own way of speaking up,” he added.