Quiet connections

Chaiti Ghoshal’s directorial debut, Nevermind, premiered at PVR-INOX (South City), drawing the cast, crew and members of the film fraternity. Set in Calcutta, with the cosmopolitan neighbourhoods of Park Street and Sudder Street serving as its backdrop, the film opens on a suspenseful note before gradually blossoming into a tender relationship drama that unfolds over the course of a day and a night. The narrative organically shifts its focus to the subtle complexities of human relationships, allowing its emotional core to take centre stage.

Rituparna Sengupta plays Trina Lahiri, who steps away from her settled life in England to seek answers in a city she once called home. Her quest leads her to government offices in search of information about an orphanage named Violet House, where she encounters Rabi Babu, portrayed by Subhasish Mukherjee. Although initially hesitant, he ultimately assists Trina in accessing the crucial information she needs. Trina’s search brings her to bustling New Market, where we meet the charming Jude Sebastian, portrayed by Amartya Ray.

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He is a passionate musician on a mission to breathe new life into Bangla rock amid the Bollywood craze. Jude’s life is a calm chaos. His bar performances and dedication to reviving Bangla rock hold him back from pursuing what many of his peers might see as a more prosperous future away from the city, particularly as he grapples with the bittersweet ache of letting go of the girl (Anusha Viswanathan) he likes, who plans to move abroad. Jude wears his heart on his sleeve, treating everyone in his world— from street vendors to the bar owner to his Anglo-Indian landlady — as family.

As dusk settles in, Nevermind — a vibrant bar on Park Street known for its eclectic music and diverse clientele — becomes the backdrop against which the story unfolds, with a fascinating mix of characters who bridge Calcutta’s past and present, psychologically and culturally.

“The audience was crying, and I was also crying with them. That’s the power of cinema. It can connect people with emotions. I tried my best to bring alive Trina on screen, and people acknowledged that,” said Rituparna Sengupta. Amartya added, “I was sitting beside Ritudi at the premiere, and I saw tears running down her face. The film is meant to be seen at the theatres, and I am glad people are coming to see it and letting us know their true feelings.” Chaiti Ghoshal said, “I was so happy to see people’s reactions after the screening. That’s the reward. I am happy that people are praising Rituparna and Amartya’s performances.”

Rituparna embraces each scene and emotion with honesty, bringing a profound depth to her performance, while her seasoned maturity complements Amartya’s raw emotions. Amartya internalises his character’s rebellious spirit, relentless resolve, kindness, confidence and resilience with remarkable ease, delivering a performance that feels both natural and deeply affecting. Chaiti Ghoshal’s strength as a director lies in her meticulous attention to detail. Every scene is thoughtfully crafted, every actor carefully chosen for their role, resulting in moments that linger in the mind long after the credits have rolled.

Sudipa Basu shines in her role as Jude’s landlady, embodying the character with precision in her acting and accent. Kushal Chakraborty portrays Sunny, a bar owner with a refined taste in music, whose connection to his son living abroad feels increasingly distant. Subhasish Mukherjee plays Rabi Babu with a nostalgic touch, representing the quintessential Bengali man from a bygone era, known for his knowledge, intelligence, culture, and taste. In contrast, his brother, portrayed by Subhrajit Datta, is a modern Bengali chasing superficial standards of living, detached from the values of home.

Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, as Roy, a corporate heavyweight, impresses with a nuanced performance. Anusha strikes the right balance as Jude’s confidante, convincingly portraying both her quiet loyalty and protective possessiveness, while infusing the character with an infectious energy.

The aesthetic juxtaposition of nostalgic and contemporary Calcutta is beautifully realised by director Chaiti Ghoshal, in collaboration with screenwriters Mitali and Samrat, cinematographer Gopi Bhagat, and a carefully chosen ensemble cast.

Bhagat’s evocative portrayal of the city’s nightlife lends the film an intimate warmth, turning Calcutta itself into a living, breathing character. Ghoshal not only crafts a heartwarming tale steeped in nostalgia and emotion but also delivers a visual feast enriched with thoughtful symbolism, including subtle nods to Abbey Road. One particularly striking sequence unfolds at the Park Street crossing, where the iconic yellow and white taxis become a poignant metaphor for the harmonious coexistence of the city’s past and present.

Rupam Islam’s music evokes a deep sense of nostalgia, rekindling a love for Bangla rock through its compositions. The lyrics transcend their role as mere songs, functioning as literature that lends depth and emotional resonance to moments where dialogue alone would have fallen short. The seamless synergy of finely crafted dialogues, memorable visuals, a heartfelt story, relatable characters and soulful music makes Nevermind a film brimming with heart — created with sincerity, passion and the kind of warmth that makes it well worth watching, and perhaps even revisiting.