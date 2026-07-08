Sian Heder’s ‘Being Heumann’ to open 51st Toronto International Film Festival

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sian Heder's disability rights drama Being Heumann will open the 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the organisers announced on Tuesday evening.

The film, starring Ruth Madeley as late disability rights activist Judith Heumann, will have its world premiere on September 10 at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall, according to a statement from the organisers.

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Adapted from Heumann’s memoir, Being Heumann follows the activist as she leads more than 100 disabled people in a 28-day protest demanding enforcement of provisions under the US Rehabilitation Act requiring federal spaces to be made accessible.

The film marks Heder’s first feature since CODA, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021.

TIFF also announced the world premieres of Prima Facie, starring Cynthia Erivo, and Korean filmmaker Hur Jin-ho's political thriller The Assassin(s).

Directed by Susanna White, Prima Facie is adapted from Suzie Miller's award-winning stage play about a successful lawyer whose faith in the legal system is shaken after she is sexually assaulted by a colleague.

“We’re thrilled to open this year’s festival with Sian Heder’s inspiring follow-up to her Oscar-winning CODA. Being Heumann features an electric performance from Ruth Madeley in the story of Judy Heumann, a world-changing advocate for accessibility,” TIFF chief executive Cameron Bailey said in a statement.

Jodie Comer originated the role in the West End and Broadway productions, winning both the Olivier and Tony awards.

The Assassin(s), starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, is set against the backdrop of the 1974 assassination attempt on former South Korean president Park Chung-hee.

The 51st Toronto International Film Festival will run from September 10 to 20.