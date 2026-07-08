Ronaldo leaves with legacy intact as age finally catches up with ageless

Cristiano Ronaldo stood with his hands on his hips at the final whistle, staring blankly into the Texas night, and let the tears come. Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the last 16 in Dallas had just ended his sixth World Cup — and, at 41, his last. There would be no fairytale, no final flourish. Only the quiet, sobering arithmetic of time finally catching up with a man who had spent two decades defying it.

It should have ended four years earlier, in Qatar, when Morocco eliminated Portugal in the quarter-finals. Instead the Ronaldo show rolled on for one more tour of football’s grandest stage — and, this time, there was nowhere left to hide. He touched the ball just 19 times against Spain, fewer than any other starter, Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal was the next lowest with 35 touches; by the second half he was drifting through like a spectator at his own farewell. The numbers told their own brutal story: 18 shot attempts across the tournament, and not a single created chance for a teammate.

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The winning goal on Monday, when it arrived in second-half stoppage time, belonged to Spain’s Mikel Merino — a converted midfielder repurposed as a striker by his Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta. Latching onto an exquisite Ferran Torres pass, Merino drilled it low past Portugal’s Diego Costa at the near post. The cameras swung instinctively to Ronaldo. His face said everything: sullen, resigned, aware. He tried, out of habit more than hope, to rally his teammates. It changed nothing.

Roberto Martinez, Portugal’s coach, had substituted almost everyone else by the end — Pedro Neto, Vitinha, Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo — but never Ronaldo, the oldest man on the pitch by a distance.

Ronaldo was an indulgence Martinez’s predecessor, Fernando Santos, had never extended, having once benched the superstar entirely at a World Cup game in 2022 and again bringing him on only as a substitute in the next.

Whether that reluctance to make the call cost Portugal a way through Spain’s defence is a question that will linger long after the inquest into this campaign concludes. Ideally, the question would be for Martinez to answer, but the coach has departed.

And yet to call this a tournament too far feels like the wrong verdict — or at least an incomplete one. If anything, this World Cup was gentler than most of Ronaldo’s previous ones. He scored three goals: two against Uzbekistan, and a penalty against Croatia. Physically, he looked sharper than in Qatar, more engaged with his teammates, still capable of climbing onto a Toronto hotel balcony to soak in the adoration of Portuguese fans below — main-character energy intact, even as his legs betrayed him.

Six World Cups, 20 years, and never quite a happy story. His best remains 2006, when a 21-year-old Ronaldo, still finding his feet at Manchester United, helped drag Portugal to the semi-finals — scoring the winning penalty in a shootout against England, and earning both praise for his courage against the Netherlands and infamy for his role in Wayne Rooney’s dismissal, followed by a wink directed at the Portugal bench.

Four years later came the crushing disappointment of 2010, preceded by Nike’s now-ironic “Write the Future” campaign, which imagined Ronaldo’s destiny being sealed by a single free kick. It flopped — Portugal fell to Spain in the last 16, courtesy of a David Villa goal, and Ronaldo called himself “broken”.

2014 brought little better: patellar tendinopathy, elimination in the group stage, and a feeling that another opportunity at chasing his dream had slipped past him at what should have been his athletic peak. Then, in 2018, a hat-trick against Spain in Sochi — free kick and all — offered a glimpse of the destiny Nike had promised, before Uruguay ended it in the last 16. Qatar 2022 was rawer still: a benching, reports of dressing-room discord, tears again as Portugal fell to Morocco. Many assumed that was the end.

It wasn’t. Ronaldo came back one final time, older, wiser about his own limitations, and — by his own account — at peace. “Tomorrow I will get up as I got up today, with a clear conscience,” he said afterwards, seated in the mixed zone at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Monday. “I gave my best. I won three titles for Portugal, and Portugal hadn’t won any before Cristiano. The biggest title I won with the national team was Euro 2016, which for me has the same importance as the World Cup, honestly. It’s been my last World Cup, yes. Now I will have time to think, stay with my family, and life continues.”

That equanimity has been the throughline of this farewell tour. Asked last November by Piers Morgan whether the World Cup remained his dream, Ronaldo demurred: winning it, he argued, wouldn’t change his name in football’s history books, and not winning it shouldn’t diminish what he has already built. The numbers back the case for calm. He is the leading goalscorer in the history of both club and international football — 830 for club, 146 for country, still the most by any player ever to represent a nation. He remains Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer (450) and the Champions League’s record marksman (140).

His rivalry with Lionel Messi, the definitive duel of a generation, will be argued over for as long as football is played — two men who never once shared a World Cup pitch, yet whose careers were forever measured against each other’s. Messi has since climbed to a plane of his own, captaining Argentina to glory in 2022 and adding to his legend in this tournament too. Ronaldo’s response was never to chase that ending, but to insist his own story was already complete.

The Nike advertisers, 16 years ago, imagined a fictional future written in the flight of one free kick. They needn’t have bothered. In every detail that mattered, Ronaldo wrote that future anyway — just not, in the end, at a World Cup. Life, as they say, will go on.