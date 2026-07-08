Baruipur rape and murder: Key accused Prabhas Mondal killed in encounter during crime scene reconstruction

Prabhas Mondal, the main accused in the Baruipur minor rape and murder case, was shot dead while he tried to escape 'from police custody' during the reconstruction of the crime scene.

According to various media sources, Prabhas Mondal, who was arrested in the Baruipur minor rape and murder case was shot dead by the police.

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The accused was taken to Suryapur in Baruipur on Tuesday night for reconstruction of the crime

While trying to reconstruct the crime scene after midnight, Mondal tried to snatch the firearm and escape. Police retaliated after the accused fired one round.

He was rushed to Baruipur Hospital after sustaining bullet injuries but was declared dead.

The accused was one of the prime suspects in the case and had been seen with the victim in CCTV footage before the alleged rape and murder of the girl.

The body of the girl, who had gone missing on July 4, was found stuffed in a sack in Surjyapur Haat area the next day, triggering a protest by locals who blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, burnt tyres and damaged a few police vehicles, demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

Hours after the girl's body was recovered on Sunday, a man was beaten to death by angry locals on suspicion of involvement in the girl's death.

Three people were arrested in connection with the rape-murder case. A six-member special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter.

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