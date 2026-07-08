Dada unveiled

The first look poster of Dada — The Sourav Ganguly Story, featuring Rajkummar Rao in the role of the former Indian cricket captain, has been unveiled today, marking Ganguly’s 54th birthday. The makers have also announced its theatrical release date — May 14, 2027, with the biopic being given the window of an extended holiday weekend.

Ganguly's iconic 2002 image on the balcony of Lord's that has been recreated in the first-look poster

The official first-look poster captures Rao in a cinematic recreation of Sourav Ganguly’s iconic jersey-waving moment at the balcony of Lord’s Cricket Ground, following India’s historic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in July 2002. Widely regarded as a defining image in the history of world cricket, the celebration came to symbolise a fearless new era of Indian cricket under Ganguly’s leadership and remains an enduring emblem of confidence, defiance and belief.

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Dada — The Sourav Ganguly Story chronicles the extraordinary journey of the man who didn’t just play the game but changed it. Tracing his rise from a talented young cricketer from Behala to one of India’s most influential captains, the film celebrates the grit, resilience and conviction that redefined Indian cricket and inspired an entire generation.

Dada — The Sourav Ganguly Story is directed by eminent filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, the man behind critically-acclaimed big-screen titles like Udaan, Lootera and Trapped (with the latter starring Rajkummar) and small-screen winners like Jubilee and AK vs AK. It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL, and is a Luv Films production.

Rajkummar, who is known to slip into the skin of any character with ease, effortlessness and efficiency, shot for a schedule of the film in Calcutta last month, with the Maidan and the iconic Eden Gardens being the prime locations.

In an interview last June, Rajkummar had acknowledged that he was “extremely nervous” about playing such a significant role, but was also excited about the challenge. Ganguly, on his part, had praised Rao’s casting, saying: “I think the right person is doing it... I will help him with everything. I don’t think anyone else can play me better than him.”



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