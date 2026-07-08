After ‘A Titan Story’, T-Series reunites with Almighty Motion Picture for ‘The Tatas’

T-Series Films on Tuesday announced a new collaboration with Almighty Motion Picture for The Tatas, a premium multi-season drama series based on journalist-author Girish Kuber’s book The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation.

The announcement comes after the success of the companies’ recent collaboration Made in India: A Titan Story.

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The series will chronicle the Tata family’s journey, highlighting its corporate ethos, industrial breakthroughs and philanthropic institutions that became closely intertwined with the making of modern India.

According to the makers, the narrative will span four distinct eras of the Tata lineage, beginning with founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata and tracing the contributions of subsequent leaders, including Dorabji Tata, Ratan Tata, J R D Tata and Ratan Naval Tata.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films said the company is honoured to present The Tatas and hopes the series resonates with audiences in the same way as Made in India: A Titan Story.

“The Tata family helped build the very idea of modern India. The love for Made in India: A Titan Story reaffirmed our belief that audiences are seeking stories that are authentic, inspiring and rooted in India's rich legacy,” Kumar said in a statement.

Screenwriter Karan Vyas, who also worked on Made in India: A Titan Story, has been roped in to adapt the book for the screen.

Describing the project as more than a corporate story, Vyas said, “The deeper I went into the archives of the Tata family, the more I realised that this isn't merely corporate history; it is the foundational narrative of modern India. These were individuals who looked past their balance sheets to build institutions that served the collective”.

Prabhleen Sandhu, co-founder of Almighty Motion Picture, said the company is honoured to bring the Tata legacy to the screen: “This is not just the story of a business empire; it is the story of ideas, values and institutions that shaped modern India”.

The makers are yet to announce the director and cast of The Tatas.