‘KPop Demon Hunters’ song ‘Golden’ clinches top spot on Billboard global chart

The song Golden, from Netflix and Sony Animation’s newly released animated fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters, has secured the top spot in Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

KPop Demon Hunters premiered on Netflix in June. Sung by Huntrix, Golden is performed by EJAE (as Rumi), Audrey Nuna (as Mira), and Rei Ami (as Zoey) in the film.

This marks the first time a virtual act has topped a global chart, according to the New York-based music and entertainment magazine.

Meanwhile, the songs Your Idol and Soda Pop, by fictional band Saja Boys in the film, also ranked on the global chart. Your Idol, sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo and samUIL Lee, ranked at No. 3, while Soda Pop occupied the No. 6 spot.

KPop Demon Hunters emerged as the most-streamed film on Netflix, by trending at No.1 in 22 countries on the day of its release. It also reached the Top 10 in 93 countries. The film topped the global movie charts on Netflix for four consecutive days in 17 countries.

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters centres around a girl band, Huntrix, whose members balance their double lives, moonlighting as demon hunters. The members of Huntrix face off against their nemesis, Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

The film flaunts a star-studded cast, bringing renowned names as its voice actors, including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.