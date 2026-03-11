‘This isn't creativity’: Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah for misogynistic song ‘Tateeree’

Singer Sona Mohapatra Wednesday slammed rapper Badshah for using misogynistic tropes in his latest song Tateeree, which has sparked controversy over its objectionable lyrics and visuals.

The Haryanvi track, released on March 1, drew widespread backlash soon after it dropped online. Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, later apologised and removed the song from social media following the uproar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohapatra, however, said the issue reflected a larger pattern in the rapper’s music, accusing him of repeatedly objectifying women.

“Not the first time we've seen this template. A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero while women exist merely to drool around him. 'Tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai' type of flights of rubbish swag … This isn't creativity. It's the laziest trope in pop culture,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Referring to Badshah’s apology video, in which he described himself as a “son of Haryana”, Mohapatra said the explanation was insufficient.

“Haryana already battles some of the country's worst gender ratios, violence against women and honour killings. Cultural influence carries responsibility? Artists shape imagination. You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better,” she added.

Last week, Haryana Police registered a first information report under multiple provisions after a Panchkula resident filed a complaint alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in the music video.

Authorities invoked Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, along with Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with obscene acts and songs.