‘Some films stay with you forever’: Anil Kapoor celebrates 14 years of ‘Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol’

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor penned a long note on Sunday, celebrating 14 years of the Hollywood action spy drama Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, which stars Tom Cruise.

Anil shared pictures from the film’s 2011 premiere at the Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF) on Instagram. Alongside the pictures, the 68-year-old actor wrote, “Some films stay with you forever, not just because they’re part of a legendary franchise or a global success, but because of the bonds you build along the way. 14 years of Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, a journey filled with laughter, trust, unforgettable memories, and friendships that still mean the world,” Anil Kapoor wrote alongside the pictures clicked at the film premiere.

The event was also attended by actors Paula Patton and Simon Pegg. One of the pictures also shows Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who attended the premiere.

“Forever grateful for the experience, the incredible team, the moments behind the scenes, and all the love from fans around the world. Here’s to stories that become family and adventures that never fade,” the actor wrote.

Anil Kapoor has a cameo appearance as a Mumbai-based businessman, Brij Nath, in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, the fourth instalment of the Mission: Impossible film franchise. Apart from him, the film starred Jeremy Renner and Vladimir Mashkov in key roles.

Anil, 68, last appeared in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR. He essayed the role of Colonel Vikrant Kaul in the actioner.

The actor has recently wrapped up dubbing for his upcoming action drama, Subedaar. The film also stars Radhika Madan in a key role.

He is also reportedly set to star in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s upcoming spy drama Alpha.