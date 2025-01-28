MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu explore Japan, Shilpa Shetty enjoys submarine ride in the Maldives

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have also shared glimpses from their vacation in Australia

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 28.01.25, 01:40 PM

Bollywood celebrities are jetting off to picturesque destinations and indulging in thrilling experiences this January. While Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tried bungee jumping in Australia, Shilpa Shetty Kundra enjoyed a submarine ride with husband Raj Kundra and kids in the Maldives. Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu visited Japan with their seven-year-old daughter Inaaya.   

Soha, Kunal and Inaaya visited the Buddhist temple Kiyomizu-dera in Kyoto, Japan. They also participated in several rituals and offered prayers to the deity Kannon.
Soha, Kunal and Inaaya were accompanied by actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on their trip.  

Bhakshak actress Bhumi Pednekar trudged through the snow-covered landscape of Switzerland. She sported a blazer, a turtleneck top, a pleated skirt and snow boots.
Bhakshak actress Bhumi Pednekar trudged through the snow-covered landscape of Switzerland. She sported a blazer, a turtleneck top, a pleated skirt and snow boots. Later, the actress changed into a black trench coat.  

Shilpa and Raj explored the ocean depths with their kids Viaan and Samisha in a submarine in the Maldives. The Indian Police Force actress also enjoyed a jet ski ride.
The Indian Police Force actress also enjoyed a jet ski ride and attended a sushi-making class during her time on the island.  

Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor enjoyed a yacht ride in Phillip Island, Australia. Anshula came across several seals during the cruise, she said in her Instagram Story.
Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor enjoyed a yacht ride in Phillip Island, Australia. Anshula came across several seals during the cruise, she said in her Instagram Story. 

Actress Triptii Dimri soaked up the sun and admired the waves crashing against the yacht during a cruise at an undisclosed location.
Actress Triptii Dimri soaked up the sun and admired the waves crashing against the yacht during a cruise at an undisclosed location. 

Double XL actor Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot with his co-star Sonakshi Sinha in Mumbai on June 23 last year, enjoyed bungee jumping in Australia’s Queensland.
Double XL actor Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot with his co-star Sonakshi Sinha in Mumbai on June 23 last year, enjoyed bungee jumping in Australia’s Queensland. 

