Independence Day 2025: Six patriotic songs to celebrate the spirit of freedom

Music is one of the best ways to show our love for the country, and patriotic film songs have always instilled a sense of pride in us. From old classics to new chartbusters, here are six songs to celebrate the spirit of freedom on India’s 79th Independence Day.

Lehra Do from 83 (2021)

Lehra Do, composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh, is a powerful anthem in the film 83 that embodies India's cricket fervour. The song highlights Team India’s resilience in the face of adversity during the 1983 World Cup, as Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh, leads and inspires his team to overcome challenges and create history by winning the tournament.

Teri Mitti from Kesari (2019)

The song Teri Mitti from the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is a motivational track composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee and sung by B Praak, that celebrates the spirit of sacrifice for the motherland. The 2019 film, directed by Anurag Singh, narrates the story of the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought till their last breath against 10,000 Afghan invaders in 1897.

Ae Watan from Raazi (2018)

Ae Watan from the 2018 spy thriller film Raazi is a patriotic song composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy that expresses longing for one’s motherland. The lyrics, penned by Gulzar, convey a sense of patriotism and devotion, with Sunidhi Chauhan’s vocals wishing for the country’s prosperity.

Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata from Rajkahini (2015)

Srijit Mukherji’s 2015 film Rajkahini features a poignant rendition of the last four stanzas of India’s National Anthem, penned by the Indian polymath Rabindranath Tagore. Sung by notable Bengali artists including Kabir Suman, Babul Surpiyo, Srabani Sen and Kaushiki Chakraborty, the song is a hymn for the motherland.

Chak De from Chak De! India (2007)

It’s been 18 years since Chak De! India hit theatres, but it still remained as one of the icons of Bollywood. The title track of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and composed by Salim-Sulaiman, is a song of perseverance and winning against all odds. The film sees Shah Rukh as the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, training a bunch of young girls with their eyes set on bringing the hockey World Cup home.

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera from Swades (2004)

No one does patriotic songs quite like the musical maestro A.R. Rahman. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera is a thought-provoking exploration of what it means to be an Indian. The song from Shah Rukh Khan’s 2004 film Swades reminds us that no matter how far one may go, our motherland always welcomes us back with open arms.