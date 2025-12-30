Idris Elba receives knighthood, Meera Syal made dame in The King’s New Year’s Honours list 2026

Actor Idris Elba has been knighted and actress-writer Meera Syal has received a damehood in King Charles III’s New Year’s Honours list 2026, announced on 29 December.

Elba received a Knighthood for services to young people, after launching prominent campaigns for youth empowerment and anti-knife crime. The actor co-founded Elba Hope Foundation with his wife, Sabrina Elba, for supporting and empowering diaspora communities.

Meera Syal, known for her role in British television sitcom The Kumars at No. 42, became a dame for services to literature, drama and charity.

Ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who won Olympic gold at the 1984 Winter Games, were made a dame and knight, respectively. England women's football coach Sarina Wiegman was also awarded an honorary damehood.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo received an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for her contribution to music and drama.

The 2026 New Year’s Honors list included 1157 recipients from across various industries in the U.K., including footballer Leah Williamson, actor Warwick Davis, sports broadcaster Gabby Logan, and comedian Matt Lucas.

Author-TV host Richard Osman, singer Ellie Goulding and mezzo-soprano Alice Coote were also recognised.

The oldest recipient on the list was 102-year-old John Hearn, who received a BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to judo and the community in north-east England. The youngest was 20-year-old Toby Roberts, an Olympic gold medal-winning sports climber, who was appointed an MBE.

Britain’s honours system dates back to the Middle Ages, when monarchs rewarded service to the Crown with land, money and titles. In modern times, it has evolved into a structured system of distinctions awarded by the monarch on the recommendation of the government.

The most prestigious honours are knighthoods and damehoods, which entitle recipients to use the titles Sir or Dame.

Honours are announced twice a year — on New Year’s Day and on the monarch’s official birthday.