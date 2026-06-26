Singer Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar on how viral song ‘Maskara’ came to life in a hotel room

Imtiaz Ali’s latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is winning hearts with its poignant tale of love and longing during the time of Partition. Still, it is one particular song from the film that has quietly taken on a life of its own.

Maskara has become a social media favourite, inspiring countless reels and racking up millions of views online, just a month since its release. Composed by A.R. Rahman and featuring lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song has an easygoing charm that perfectly captures the thrill of young love.

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Yet, few know that the song was recorded not in a plush studio, but inside a hotel room in the US, with mattresses pressed against the walls to create a makeshift soundproof booth.

Singer Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar, whose soulful vocals brought the track to life, recalled the unusual recording experience and her journey to Bollywood in a chat with The Telegraph Online.

Born and brought up in Bandel, Hooghly, Ghosh’s life has been marked by unexpected twists and milestones, with her perseverance opening doors to Bollywood and earning her a chance to work alongside Academy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman.

Before stepping into the spotlight as a singer, Ghosh’s first major gig was as a bassist in A.R. Rahman’s live shows. Yet, despite sharing the stage with one of India’s most celebrated musicians, the 30-year-old singer says she still can’t get enough of the love and appreciation coming her way for Maskara.

Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar with A.R Rahman

“Every message, every kind word, and every person who has taken the time to listen means more to me than I can put into words,” she told The Telegraph Online.

However, despite the overwhelming response, Ghosh wasn’t entirely satisfied with her performance. “I still feel like I could have done better,” she said.

An introvert who grew up listening to Salil Chowdhury, R.D. Burman, Rabindra Sangeet — Nilanjana first gained prominence after finishing among the Top 5 finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2015. Her journey with Rahman’s band began in 2021 as a bassist, marking a major milestone in her musical career.

“At the time, I had been learning and playing the bass guitar for about four to five years, so receiving a call from his team was both overwhelming and incredibly exciting. I owe that opportunity to Ranjit Barot, the legendary drummer and Rahman sir’s longtime friend, who discovered me through social media and recommended my name. I will always be deeply grateful to both Ranjit sir and Rahman sir for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” she said.

Beyond her role as a bassist, Ghosh also sings parts of Patakha Guddi and Chhaiya Chhaiya during Rahman’s concerts — something the composer has long encouraged her to do.

So, how did Maskara happen? Ghosh recalled that she was on a US tour with Rahman and his team when she received an unexpected call from the composer, asking her to record a song. At the time, however, she had no idea that the track was destined for a feature film.

“I had absolutely no idea what I was being called in for. I still remember they turned the hotel room into a makeshift recording space by soundproofing the walls with mattresses — it’s funny to think about now!”

After completing the recording, Ghosh said that Rahman was pleased with what he heard. It was only then that she discovered the song was meant for a film. Even so, she remained unsure whether her vocals would make the final cut, making the eventual confirmation all the more special.

The success of Maskara also brought Ghosh face-to-face with some of the film’s key names, including director Imtiaz Ali, lyricist Irshad Kamil, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

Recalling her interactions with the team, the singer said that during the film’s audio launch at the Wagah Border, Imtiaz Ali greeted her with a handshake and told her it was lovely meeting her.

Ghosh also spoke fondly of Vedang Raina, describing him as warm and gracious. She revealed that during one of the recording sessions conducted over a video call with Rahman, both Ali and lyricist Irshad Kamil were present and appreciated her voice, which she found deeply encouraging.

The singer reserved special praise for Sharvari, calling her one of the sweetest and most humble people she has met. According to Ghosh, the actress told her that she loved how her voice sounded and was happy that she had lent her vocals to the character of Jiya.

“These little moments are something I'll always be grateful for,” she said.