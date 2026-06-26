Dev steps into Sourav Ganguly’s shoes as new host of ‘Dadagiri’

Dev steps into the shoes of former India cricketer and host Sourav Ganguly as the new host of the upcoming Zee Bangla quiz show Dadagiri.

Sharing the first-look teaser on Instagram, streaming platform Zee Bangla Official wrote, “ Even without doing dadagiri (swagger/authority), one can still have dadagiri! A new version of Bengal’s Dadagiri is coming. Stay tuned only on Zee Bangla).”

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The one-minute-20-second-long video shows Dev being sceptical about hosting Dadagiri, which was formerly hosted by Ganguly. With support from family, friends and fans, he eventually agrees to step in as the new host.

Industry colleagues and friends Jisshu Sengupta and Abir Chatterjee, who make cameo appearances in the clip, also encourage him to take on the challenge.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comments section, Bigg Boss means Jeet, Dadagiri means Sourav Ganguly. Is the point clear, or should I say it again.”

Another fan expressed concern in the comments over the change in the show’s theme song.

“I love Dev since my childhood and honestly no hate for him... but a replacement of Sourav Ganguly? It’s hard to accept,” wrote another fan in the comments.

Ganguly bid adieu to the long-running Zee Bangla quiz show Dadagiri to take on the role of Bigg Boss Bangla host, according to reports.

The 52-year-old cricket legend, affectionately known as ‘Dada’, has been synonymous with Dadagiri since its inception in 2009. Actor Mithun Chakraborty replaced Ganguly as the host for the third season, but the latter was back as the anchor the fourth season onwards.

The 10th season of Dadagiri aired in 2024.