“Should’ve told me in private”: Shah Rukh Khan’s witty reply to fan at Mangaluru event wins hearts

Actor Shah Rukh Khan left fans in splits with his trademark wit during a recent event in Kudla, Mangaluru.

During an interaction with the audience, a woman told the superstar that she loved him more than her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without missing a beat, Shah Rukh quipped, "You should have said this to me in private," leaving the crowd in stitches.

He then added, “I know it is a matter of speech and I understand your feelings, and I am sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much.”

The event also saw Shah Rukh greeting the audience with a warm ‘namaskara’ in Kannada before expressing his gratitude.

"Thank you, Mangaluru! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn't know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great," he said.

Although Shah Rukh was born in New Delhi, he shares a special connection with the coastal city. He spent the first five years of his life in Mangaluru, from 1965 to 1970, living with his grandfather, Ifthikar Ahmed.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand's action thriller King, slated to hit theatres on December 24. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.