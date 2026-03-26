Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah-starrer folk thriller ‘Vvan’ postponed to August

The makers of Vvan – Force of the Forrest, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, on Wednesday announced that the film will release on August 28.

The folk thriller, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on May 15, is backed by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, led by Ektaa R Kapoor, and The Viral Fever (TVF). It is directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, known for their work on the web series Panchayat.

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Malhotra shared the update by posting a new poster of the film on his Instagram story on Wednesday, with the revised release date mentioned on it.

The project marks the first collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and TVF following their announcement of a creative partnership in 2023. It also brings Malhotra and Bhatia together on screen for the first time.

Malhotra was last seen in Param Sundari (2025), which also starred Janhvi Kapoor.

Bhatia recently appeared in the 2025 comedy-drama series Do You Wanna Partner, alongside Diana Penty. She played the role of Shikha Roy Chowdhury in the series, which premiered on Prime Video.