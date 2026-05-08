Bengal tops crimes by foreigners among states in 2024: Latest NCRB report

Bengal recorded the highest number of crimes committed by foreigners (992) among states in 2024, while Delhi topped union territories in both crimes committed by foreigners and crimes against them, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

Bangladeshi nationals accounted for the highest number of foreign nationals arrested in connection with criminal cases across the country at 3,091 in 2024, followed by Nigerians at 509, Nepalis at 476, and Myanmar nationals at 245, the report said.

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At 64 cases, Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against foreigners among UTs.

A total of 4,794 foreign nationals, including 944 women and 11 transgender persons, were arrested in criminal cases in the country in 2024, the data showed. They were most commonly booked under the Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Act, followed by the Passport Act and the NDPS Act.

Among IPC/BNS offences, foreigners were most commonly booked for forgery (127 cases), followed by theft (112), cheating (78) and murder (45).

Of the total 3,091 cases against Bangladeshi nationals, 1,676 cases were registered under the Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Act, 54.2 per cent of the total. The Passport Act followed with 1,283 cases, or 41.5 per cent.

Out of 509 cases involving Nigerians, the highest number was reported under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at 259, followed by 136 under the Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Act.

Nepali nationals were mostly booked under the NDPS Act, with 129 cases, or 27.1 per cent of the total 476 cases. The figure was followed by other Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes with 112 cases, or 23.5 per cent, and theft with 90 cases, or 18.9 per cent.

The NCRB data showed that crimes against foreigners rose from 238 cases in 2023 to 257 in 2024. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of such cases among states at 41, followed by Karnataka

with 32.

In the category, theft accounted for the highest number of cases at 62, followed by “other IPC/BNS crimes” at 41, “other SLL crimes” at 28 and cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at 25.

Of the 257 foreign victims, Nepali nationals accounted for the highest number at 71.