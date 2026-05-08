Jhalmuri to debut at Brigade swearing-in; Durga, icons, chhau, baul and more on culture-blitz stage

Durga on stage. Jhalmuri on the ground.

Brigade Parade Grounds is gearing up to host the historic swearing-in ceremony of Bengal’s first BJP chief minister on Saturday morning.

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“Many called us alien to Bengali culture. The huge mandate we received was a tight slap on their faces. Now, the historic oath-taking will become a huge celebration of Bengali culture,” a senior BJP functionary said on Thursday while inspecting preparations at Brigade.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand also visited the venue to review the arrangements.

A giant Durga idol will be on the stage where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-profile guests are expected to sit. Life-sized portraits of some of Bengal’s icons will also be displayed.

Dozens of food stalls are being set up on the grounds and will sell jhalmuri, rosogolla and sandesh.

The elaborate preparations, however, are taking place amid an uncertain weather forecast. Bengal is in the middle of a rainy spell, and the Met office has predicted thunderstorms on Saturday morning, accompanied by strong winds and lightning.

The city witnessed multiple spells of rain on Thursday. Large parts of Brigade were wet in the afternoon, with puddles and patches of slush across the grounds. An alternative venue for the swearing-in — the Netaji Indoor Stadium — is being considered, and a final decision is expected on Friday afternoon, Nabanna sources said.

“Why are you worried? We will make a deal with Varun Dev (rain god). Everything will proceed without any problem,” the BJP leader said.

When Metro visited Brigade on Thursday, scores of workers and machines were busy putting the venue together. Trucks ferried chairs while cranes lifted steel structures into place.

Around 4.45pm, a couple of pick-up vans from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, each fitted with a cage on top, arrived at the venue to remove stray dogs from the grounds. The vehicles, called animal ambulances, still carried the line “inspired by honourable chief minister Mamata Banerjee”. Workers used leashes to move the animals onto the vans.

Organisers said they expected a crowd of more than 50,000 people on Saturday. Three giant hangars are being placed horizontally in front of the main dais, and more than 30,000 chairs will be placed at the venue.

The main dais will have three sections. One will seat Modi, home minister Amit Shah, other Union ministers and chief ministers. Another section will have Bengal governor R.N. Ravi, who will administer the oath, along with the oath podium. The chief minister-designate and members of the new cabinet will occupy the third section.

After the ceremony, the chief minister — whose name is yet to be announced — will travel to Writers’ Buildings, the erstwhile seat of Bengal’s government before Mamata Banerjee shifted the secretariat to Nabanna in Howrah in 2013. The visit is being planned as a symbolic gesture.

A total of 25 gates are being constructed around the Brigade grounds, five of them reserved for VIPs. Each gate will highlight an aspect of Bengal’s heritage.

The programme will also feature cultural segments, including Chhau and Baul performances. Prominent singers are expected to perform and “sindoor khela” will also be part of the event.