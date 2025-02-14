Valentine's Day: 6 Bollywood power couples with fairy tale love stories that inspire fans

From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s warm Christmas hug to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dreamy white wedding, Bollywood has given us many off-screen romantic moments that we admire. On Valentine’s Day, we take a look at six celebrity power couples of the Hindi film industry who have won our hearts time and again with their love stories.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt has always been open about her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor. On Karan Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan in 2014, she revealed that she had always dreamt of marrying Ranbir. The couple reportedly dated for five years before tying the knot on April 14, 2022 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. Later that year, on November 6, they welcomed their daughter, Raha. Ranbir and Alia also shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi adventure Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022). They are set to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming 2026 epic romance drama Love & War.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone:

2 6

Deepika and Ranveer, who reportedly started dating in 2013 while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela, tied the knot in 2018 in Italy. The couple welcomed their first-born, a girl named Dua, on September 8, 2024. Ranveer and Deepika have co-starred in several hit films, including Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), 83 (2021) and Singham Again (2024).

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani:

3 6

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary. The actors fell in love while shooting for the Vishnuvardhan-directed biographical war drama Shershaah (2021). Later, the couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023, after nearly two years of dating.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif:

4 6

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for about two years. Recently Katrina accompanied Vicky to the screening of his latest release Chhaava in Mumbai. The Laxman Utekar-directed historical biopic hit screens today.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari:

5 6

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married on September 16, 2024 in Wanaparthy, Telangana, after getting engaged on March 27 that year. The couple later tied the knot for a second time in November last year at Rajasthan's Alila Fort Bishangarh. Aditi and Siddharth reportedly dated for three years before getting married.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha:

6 6

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai after dating for seven years. According to media reports, the couple, who first met on the set of Notebook (2017), registered their marriage at Sonakshi’s Bandra apartment. They were surrounded by close family and friends, including Shatrughan Sinha, her Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Zaheer’s father, Iqbal Ratansi. The newlyweds later hosted a reception for family, friends and industry colleagues at a fine-dining restaurant in Dadar.