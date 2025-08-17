Pakistan issues countrywide heavy rain alert as flash floods claim 327 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 4 A villager Mateen Khan, center in white beard, and his family members sit over the rubble of their damaged home following Friday's flash flooding at a neighbourhood of Pir Baba, an area of Buner district, in Pakistan's northwest, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Pakistan’s weather department on Sunday warned of heavier torrential rains countrywide, as the death toll from flash floods in the country’s north rose to 327, according to authorities.

The monsoon rainfall which began on June 26 has wreaked havoc in the country, killing nearly 650 people since then.

The meteorological department issued a heavy rain alert countrywide from August 17 to August 21. It also urged people in northwestern regions to take "precautionary measures".

2 4 Villagers collect usable items through the rubble of their partially damaged home following Friday's flash flooding at a neighbourhood of Pir Baba, an area of Buner district, in Pakistan's northwest, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP/PTI)

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also warned that the downpours, which began earlier than usual this year, are expected to continue with greater intensity over the next fortnight.

Flash floods triggered by days of torrential monsoon rains and cloud bursts have killed at least 327 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the NDMA. Over 200 were killed in Buner alone, which is the worst-hit district.

At least 137 people were injured as homes collapsed and torrents of water swept away residents, livestock, and vehicles.

3 4 A villager Mateen Khan, left, and his family members sit over the rubble of their damaged home following Friday's flash flooding at a neighbourhood of Pir Baba, an area of Buner district, in Pakistan's northwest, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Many people are feared trapped under rubble in remote villages and several remain missing, officials warned.

Rescue operations are underway with nearly 2,000 personnel deployed, but the destruction of key roads, including bridges and link routes, has complicated relief efforts, according to officials.

"Heavy rainfall, landslides and washed-out roads are severely hampering rescue efforts, particularly the transportation of heavy machinery and ambulances," said Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rescue agency.

4 4 Local residents remove mud to recover vehicles from debris after Friday's flash flooding, in Mingora, the main town of Swat Valley, in Pakistan's northwest, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (AP/PTI)

"In some areas, workers are forced to walk long distances to reach disaster sites," he said.

"They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris."

Buner's Deputy Commissioner Kashif Qayum Khan said rescuers were forced to find new ways to reach remote areas. "Many more people may still be trapped under the debris, which local residents cannot clear manually."

The Pakistan Army’s Corps of Engineers Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team also launched rescue operations in Buner, Shangla, and Swat, using advanced equipment to locate injured people and recover bodies trapped under the rubble.

Army personnel are also working to clear blocked routes and repair damaged bridges to restore access to affected areas.

A villager in Buner told local media that residents kept on searching through the rubble overnight.

Funerals were being held in devastated villages, where survivors continue to search through rubble by hand. "I helped retrieve the bodies of children I taught," said Saifullah Khan, a schoolteacher in Buner. "The trauma is unbearable." Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visited Buner on Saturday to review the ongoing rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations.

According to a briefing provided to him, seven village councils the distrct were hit by cloudbursts, damaging a total of 5,380 houses. So far, 209 deaths have been reported, 134 people remain missing, and 159 others sustained injuries.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway with rescue personnel, doctors, paramedics, police officials, Civil Defence volunteers, and three battalions of the Pakistan Army actively participating in operations.

So far, 3,500 stranded people have been safely evacuated, while search operations for the missing continue.

“No effort will be spared in the rehabilitation of flood victims. The provincial government will provide all necessary resources on a priority basis,” Gandapur said.

He also announced that the provincial government has released Rs 1.5 billion for relief and rehabilitation activities.

According to officials, the scale of the devastation forced the provincial government to declare six districts — Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram — as disaster-hit.

According to the NDMA, torrential monsoon rains across Pakistan have killed more than 650 people so far this season, with 905 injured.

Floodwaters destroyed livestock, shops and vehicles, while key roads were badly damaged. Though some were temporarily reopened on Saturday, access to remote areas remained cut off.