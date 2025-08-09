Raksha Bandhan: Ananya Panday ties rakhi to Ahaan, Akshay Kumar celebrates with sister Alka

Actors Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Aparshakti Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra were among the Bollywood stars who celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their siblings on Saturday. Here’s a look at some of the moments from their celebrations.

Akshay Kumar posted a picture of his sister Alka Bhatia performing Raksha Bandhan rituals.

Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday marked the day by sharing a collage of her with her cousin, Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday. “Happy Rakhi Ahaani! Love you,” the actress wrote.

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar shared a video of his twins, Yash and Roohi. While Johar sang Phoolon Ka Taaron Kaa, one of his kids jokingly asked whether the song was sung by Taylor Swift.

“Sibling bond that stays forever .. we both protect one another now and always .. to my crazy other .. happpy rakshabandhan.. I love you sooo much,” actress Rakul Preet wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her tying a rakhi around her brother’s wrist.

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, wished the actress on Raksha Bandhan by sharing a video carrying clips of the two spending quality time vacationing, trying out outfits and dancing.

Parineeti Chopra shared an old picture with her brothers, Sahaj and Shivang Chopra, to mark the occasion.

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a collage featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor on Raksha Bandhan.

Riddhima Kapoor posted a picture with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, to mark the auspicious day.

Stree 2 actor Aparshakti Khurrana shared a previously-unseen photo of himself with his siblings, including actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, commented, “Haww such a sweet picture you guys.”

Sanjay Dutt posted a selfie with his sisters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Kumar, thanking them for their love and support.

Saba Pataudi penned a heartfelt note alongside a carousel of pictures featuring Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan to mark the day.