Heavy rains lash Mumbai for 3rd day; schools shut, IMD issues red alert

Mumbai reeled under heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for the city and neighbouring districts.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced that all educational institutions would remain shut for the afternoon session, citing the safety of students amid continuous downpour since morning.
The civic body also appealed to residents to step out only if necessary and to contact its disaster control helpline 1916 in case of emergencies.
Roads in several parts of the metropolis were inundated, with low-lying areas such as the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessing water accumulation that affected traffic movement.
Motorists reported that blinding rain in some areas slowed down vehicular movement and hampered visibility.
Local trains, considered the city’s lifeline, were running late by 8 to 20 minutes. On the Central Railway’s Harbour Line, services were affected due to waterlogging on tracks and a failure of track-changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations, officials said.
However, there was no suspension of suburban services. Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking also remained on schedule, with no diversions announced.
The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy showers at isolated locations on Monday and Tuesday.
A red alert was also issued for Ratnagiri on Monday, while Sindhudurg was placed under an orange alert for both days.
“Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai since Saturday,” a civic official said. “After the heavy downpour overnight on Monday, the rain intensity further increased from 9 am.”
According to the official, the island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded 37 mm, 39 mm and 29 mm of rainfall, respectively, in just one hour from 9 am. Chembur registered the highest rainfall at 65 mm in that period, followed by Shivaji Nagar with 50 mm.
In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded 54.58 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs received 72.61 mm and the western suburbs 65.86 mm. Several areas registered more than 100 mm rainfall during this period, officials added.