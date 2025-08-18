Heavy rains lash Mumbai for 3rd day; schools shut, IMD issues red alert

1 8 Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following rainfall, at Matunga, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (PTI Photos)

Mumbai reeled under heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for the city and neighbouring districts.

2 8 Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following rainfall, at Matunga, in Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced that all educational institutions would remain shut for the afternoon session, citing the safety of students amid continuous downpour since morning.

3 8 People make their way amid heavy rain in Mumbai.

The civic body also appealed to residents to step out only if necessary and to contact its disaster control helpline 1916 in case of emergencies.

Roads in several parts of the metropolis were inundated, with low-lying areas such as the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessing water accumulation that affected traffic movement.

4 8 A woman crosses waterlogged railway tracks during rain, at Mahim in Mumbai.

Motorists reported that blinding rain in some areas slowed down vehicular movement and hampered visibility.

Local trains, considered the city’s lifeline, were running late by 8 to 20 minutes. On the Central Railway’s Harbour Line, services were affected due to waterlogging on tracks and a failure of track-changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations, officials said.

5 8 People make their way amid heavy rain in Mumbai.

However, there was no suspension of suburban services. Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking also remained on schedule, with no diversions announced.

The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy showers at isolated locations on Monday and Tuesday.

6 8 People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Nala Sopara.

A red alert was also issued for Ratnagiri on Monday, while Sindhudurg was placed under an orange alert for both days.

“Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai since Saturday,” a civic official said. “After the heavy downpour overnight on Monday, the rain intensity further increased from 9 am.”

7 8 A man with a cylinder cart wades through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Nala Sopara.

According to the official, the island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded 37 mm, 39 mm and 29 mm of rainfall, respectively, in just one hour from 9 am. Chembur registered the highest rainfall at 65 mm in that period, followed by Shivaji Nagar with 50 mm.

8 8 Vehicles move through traffic congestion on Western Express Highway during rainfall at Vile Parle in Mumbai.

In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded 54.58 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs received 72.61 mm and the western suburbs 65.86 mm. Several areas registered more than 100 mm rainfall during this period, officials added.