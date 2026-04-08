Shoot for Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel collab halted? Production house issues statement

Amid growing speculation around filmmaker Prashanth Neel and actor Jr NTR’s upcoming collaboration, the makers of the project tentatively titled #NTRNeel have dismissed reports suggesting a halt in production, asserting that the film remains on schedule.

Earlier this week, a report by Gulte claimed the film had gone on a “short break” since the makers were not satisfied with the actor’s look for an upcoming schedule. However, on Wednesday, production banner Mythri Movie Makers issued a clarification refuting the claims.

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“There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel,” the X handle of the production banner posted.

The project marks Neel’s next venture following the success of KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar: Part 1.

The film was formally launched on August 9 last year with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. At the time, the makers had announced a June 2026 release window, though no further updates had been shared since.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was last seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film opened to bad reviews and has grossed approximately Rs 350 crore worldwide on a reported budget of Rs 400 crore.