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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 April 2026

Shoot for Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel collab halted? Production house issues statement

Tentatively titled ‘NTRNeel’, the film was formally launched on August 9 last year with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.04.26, 12:29 PM
Prashanth Neel (left) and Jr NTR (right)

Prashanth Neel (left) and Jr NTR (right) File Picture

Amid growing speculation around filmmaker Prashanth Neel and actor Jr NTR’s upcoming collaboration, the makers of the project tentatively titled #NTRNeel have dismissed reports suggesting a halt in production, asserting that the film remains on schedule.

Earlier this week, a report by Gulte claimed the film had gone on a “short break” since the makers were not satisfied with the actor’s look for an upcoming schedule. However, on Wednesday, production banner Mythri Movie Makers issued a clarification refuting the claims.

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“There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel,” the X handle of the production banner posted.

The project marks Neel’s next venture following the success of KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar: Part 1.

The film was formally launched on August 9 last year with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. At the time, the makers had announced a June 2026 release window, though no further updates had been shared since.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was last seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film opened to bad reviews and has grossed approximately Rs 350 crore worldwide on a reported budget of Rs 400 crore.

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