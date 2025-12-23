Shilpa Shetty praises ‘Dhurandhar’ for its acting performances, vision and direction

Actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday heaped praise on Aditya Dhar’s latest film Dhurandhar, calling it one of the most patriotic films she has seen in a long time.

Sharing a video of her grooving to the song FA9LA by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Fan toh mila nahi lekin mai fan ho gayi hu, toh yeh trend karna banta tha (I didn’t gain a fan, but I became one, so this definitely deserved to trend.) #AkshayeKhanna, OMG… aura maxxx.”

Dhurandhar, set in the late 2000s, released on 5 December. Inspired by real events linked to India’s counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative attempting to infiltrate the network of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

Praising Ranveer Singh, Shilpa said, “Aapka time aa gaya… underplayed , nuanced and fit the character to the T.”

Shilpa also showered praise on the cast. No one could have played the role better than R. Madhavan, she said, calling Arjun Rampal a revelation, and hailing Sanjay Dutt as a rockstar as always.

“And @adityadharfilms, you truly are a visionary. You’ve made one of the most patriotic films I’ve seen in a long time. Take a bow to the entire team of Dhurandhar,” Shilpa signed off.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The spy thriller has earned over Rs 700 crore worldwide since its release.

Dhar, known for his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned him a National Award.