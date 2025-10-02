MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 October 2025

Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra move HC to lift LOC, seek nod for foreign travel

The couple had been accused of duping a businessman in Rs 60.4 crore deal tied to Best Deal TV

PTI Published 02.10.25, 01:21 PM
(left to right) Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

(left to right) Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra File Picture

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra, accused in a Rs 60 crore fraud and cheating case, have moved the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them so that they can travel abroad.

Their plea came up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, which directed the authorities concerned to file their reply affidavits.

ADVERTISEMENT

A criminal complaint was lodged against the couple by businessman Deepak Kothari alleging that between 2015 and 2023, they convinced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their now defunct company -- Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd -- but the amount was used for their own personal benefits.

Kundra had appeared before the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for questioning in the case, while Shetty was yet to be summoned by the probe agency.

The LOC, which imposes overseas travel curbs, against the couple was issued at the instance of the EOW in connection with the probe.

As per the petition of the couple, Shetty had resigned from the company in September 2016 itself. Kundra was a businessman who is required to travel abroad frequently, while Shetty, being an actor, has to go overseas to fulfil her professional commitments, it said.

"The applicants have a fundamental right to carry on their business and/or profession and denying such opportunities (to travel abroad) would amount to violation of their fundamental rights," the petition argued.

The petition has sought suspension of the LOC from October 2025 to January 2026 to allow them to undertake overseas trips.

An LOC is an alert issued by immigration authorities to restrict the movement of an individual, preventing them from leaving country.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Raj Kundra Cheating Fraud Case
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahatma Gandhi described RSS as communal body with totalitarian outlook, says Congress

Sardar Patel banned the RSS, reminds Jairam Ramesh as Opp parties slam Modi for glorifying RSS and releasing a commemorative postal stamp and a Rs 100 coin to mark the organisation’s centenary
Lionel Messi
Quote left Quote right

India is a passionate football nation... look forward to meeting a new generation of fans

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT