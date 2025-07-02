MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ikk Kudi' to release in theatres in September

The 31-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in 2023

PTI Published 02.07.25, 03:29 PM
Shehnaaz Gill in 'Ikk Kudi'

Shehnaaz Gill in 'Ikk Kudi' Instagram

"Ikk Kudi", starring Shehnaaz Gill in the lead role, is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 19.

Gill, who made her acting debut with a Punjabi film "Sat Shri Akaal England" in 2017, gained popularity after featuring in the reality show "Bigg Boss 13", which aired in 2019.

She made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer-"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" in 2023. The film also featured Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh.

The 31-year-old actor posted a story on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, announcing the release date. The film was previously slated to release on June 13.

"'Ikk Kudi' in cinemas 19th Sept 2025," read the text.

Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, "Ikk Kudi" is presented by Raaya Picturez, Shehnaaz Gill Production and Amor Film.

It is produced by Gill alongside Kaushal Joshi and Saron.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Ikk Kudi Shehnaaz Gill
