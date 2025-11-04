Shefali Shah’s DIG Vartika Chaturvedi returns to uncover a human trafficking racket in ‘Delhi Crime’ S3

Actress Shefali Shah’s DIG Vartika Chaturvedi is set to bust a human trafficking racket led by Huma Qureshi’s Meena or Badi Didi in the upcoming Season 3 of Netflix show Delhi Crime.

First trailer of the show, dropped by the makers on Tuesday, begins with an introduction to the character of Huma, a trafficker, who kidnaps innocent girls from villages.

The video then shows Vartika seizing a truck carrying young girls on a rain-soaked highway. Vartika is joined by her colleagues, IPS Officer Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Inspector Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang), as they set out on a trail to uncover the human trafficking racket and find out ‘Badi Didi’, who only operates from the shadows.

Helmed by Tanuj Chopra and Pooja Kohli, the upcoming season also stars Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisth, Anuraag Arora and Sidharth Bhardwaj in pivotal roles.

“When the search for an injured baby's missing mother unravels a massive human trafficking operation in India, DIG Vartika Chaturvedi faces the most challenging case of her career. Pitted against the ruthless trafficker Meena, Vartika and her team - Neeti, Bhupi, and the rest - must follow a trail of clues that leads them to uncover a vast trafficking network stretching far beyond India's borders. As the investigation intensifies, the stakes rise and the case comes as a defining moment for Madam Sir,” reads the official synopsis of Delhi Crime Season 3.

Created by Ritchie Mehta, the Netflix crime drama went on to become the first Indian series to win at the International Emmy Awards in 2020 for its first season, released on March 22, 2019.

Delhi Crime Season 2, which arrived on Netflix in 2022, follows the story of DCP Vartika and her team as they race against time to catch the notorious Chaddi Baniyan Gang responsible for brutal murders in Delhi.

Helmed by Tanuj Chopra, Delhi Crime Season 3 is set to premiere on 13 November.