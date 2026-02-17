Shatrughan Sinha approaches Bombay High Court seeking protection of personality rights

Veteran actor and Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking protection for his personality and publicity rights, notably his iconic dialogue “Khamosh”.

The plea was heard on Monday by a bench led by Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, which reserved its ruling on the interim relief requested by Sinha against websites and social media platforms accused of exploiting his name, image, and famous punchline without consent.

In his petition, the former Union minister argued that the unauthorised use of his identity amounted to a violation of his fundamental rights.

Sinha sought a permanent injunction against any entity using his name, voice, distinctive mannerisms, trademark dialogue “Khamosh” from 1976 film Chhoti Si Baat or overall persona for commercial gain without prior approval.

The petition emphasised that over decades, the actor-politician has built considerable goodwill and commercial value around his persona, and the alleged misuse was causing him serious harm.

Spanning a career of over four decades, Sinha is known for films like Vishwanath, Jaani Dushman, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Kranti, Naseeb, Ilzaam, Khudgarz and Aag Hi Aag.

In recent months, celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Kumar Sanu, Jr NTR and Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna have also moved the high court to safeguard their personality and publicity rights.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, and podcaster Raj Shamani have also sought similar protection from the high court.

The court extended interim protection to them as well.