Ajit Pawar plane crash report cites low visibility and Baramati safety lapses

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in its preliminary report on the January 28 crash that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others, said the Learjet was attempting to land in low visibility when it hit trees before crashing.

In the report released on Saturday, the AAIB also flagged several safety lapses at the uncontrolled Baramati airfield, including faded runway markings.

Based on findings so far indicating systemic gaps at uncontrolled airfields, the AAIB has issued safety recommendations to enable prompt preventive action.

Uncontrolled airfields lack permanent air traffic control, and traffic information is provided by instructors and students of flying training organisations.

In its 22-page report, the AAIB detailed how VSR Venture’s Learjet crashed on January 28 during touchdown, citing CCTV footage from a nearby village.

“The aircraft first impacted trees before hitting the ground, which is at a lower elevation than the runway surface. The ground impact was about 50 metres to the left of the edge of Runway 11,” the report said. The aircraft then caught fire.

The report flagged that the visibility was 3,000 metres — below the 5,000-metre minimum required under visual flight rules (VFR) for uncontrolled airfields. Winds were calm while the Baramati tower gave landing clearance.

On the first approach, the crew executed a go-around after failing to sight the runway. During the second approach, the pilot reported the field in sight, following which landing clearance was granted.

The accident occurred during touchdown. The aircraft was heard transmitting words “Oh Sh**t... Oh Sh**t” before it crash-landed on the left side of the runway threshold.

The AAIB said it is examining all aspects to establish the facts, root cause and contributory factors.

Preliminary findings pointed to multiple deficiencies at the Baramati airfield. One end of the runway is table-top, and air traffic control is handled by students and instructors of flight training organisations.

The airfield also lacks weather reporting facilities, navigational aids beyond windsocks, and in-house aircraft rescue and firefighting units.

The runway was last re-carpeted in March 2016, and since then, markings have faded and loose gravel is present on the surface. “There is no boundary wall around the aerodrome. The available fencing is inadequate and does not cover the entire area,” the AAIB noted.

The bureau has recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issue directions to operators flying VFR into uncontrolled airfields to strictly follow standard operating procedures. It also urged that non-scheduled, private and charter operations be permitted only when weather conditions meet DGCA norms.