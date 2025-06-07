Sharvari celebrates one year of ‘Munjya’: ‘Who knew this scary little creature would bring so much love’

Bollywood actress Sharvari on Saturday celebrated the one-year anniversary of her horror-comedy Munjya, expressing gratitude to the team behind the film and fans who made it a success.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya became one of the surprise box-office success stories of 2024. Starring Abhay Verma and Mona Singh alongside Sharvari, the film introduced audiences to a tale rooted in Marathi folklore, revolving around the eponymous mythical creature.

Munjya went on to gross Rs 125 crore at the worldwide box office, including Rs 120 crore gross in India and Rs 5 crore gross globally.

“1 year ago, on this day our film #Munjya released. With hope, courage & love we introduced our bundle of happiness & hardwork to the world... Who knew 1 year later we would be here celebrating our superhit film,” wrote the 27-year-old actor in a reflective Instagram post.

Sharvari, who rose to prominence with her role in Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, called Munjya a turning point in her career. In particular, she highlighted the personal significance of the song Taras from the film’s soundtrack.

“#Taras will always be extremely special because it was my first solo song & to experience the love that I receive for it even today is unreal,” she wrote, acknowledging the overwhelming response to the dance number.

The actress also thanked her fans and collaborators, adding, “Thank you to you all - the audiences who championed our film & gave us so much to look forward to in our careers ahead! This journey would be incomplete without y'all Thank you to each & every one of you who made this possible.”

Ending her post on a light-hearted note, Sharvari quipped, “Who knew this scary little creature #Munjya would bring so much love & happiness to my life.”

Sharvari is set to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Alpha, the next instalment in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. The high-octane action film is slated for a Christmas release on December 25.