In pictures: Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal attend Cannes screening of Satyajit Ray’s ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’

Veteran actresses Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal attended the screening of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on Monday. Here’s a look at some of their moments from the event.

While Sharmila Tagore chose a classic green saree, her co-star Simi Garewal opted for a striking white ensemble designed by Indian couture house Karleo.

In the film, Sharmila portrays Aparna, a sophisticated city woman, while Garewal takes on the role of Duli, a tribal Santhal girl.

A 4K restored version of the Bengali film, titled Days and Nights in the Forest in English, is being featured in the Cannes Classics section at the 78th edition of the prestigious festival this year.

Sharmila Tagore was joined at the event by her daughter, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi, who went for a vibrant all-yellow ethnic outfit.

On the red carpet, Sharmila and Simi were accompanied by Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson, one of the event’s presenters, who spearheaded the film’s six-year restoration.

A longtime fan of Ray, Anderson also introduced the movie before the screening.

Arijit Dutta’s son, Agni Dutta, also walked the red carpet at Cannes for Aranyer Din Ratri screening alongside Sharmila Thakur and Wes Anderson.

Adapted from Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay’s eponymous novel, the film follows a group of men from Calcutta — played by Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, and Rabi Ghosh — as they head out for a weekend in the wilderness.

“In the midst of chaos was calm. Hectic yet happy. Frenzy and fantastic,” Saba captioned her post on Instagram.

Aranyer Din Ratri was nominated for Best Film at the 20th Berlin International Film Festival in 1970. A sequel, Abar Aranye, directed by Goutam Ghose, was released in 2003. The film continued the story of the four friends and their families who return to the wilderness.

Aribam Syam Sharma’s Manipuri film Ishanou (1990) and G. Aravindan’s 1978 Malayalam movie Thamp also featured in the Cannes Classics section in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 13, will conclude on May 24.