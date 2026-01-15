Sharad Kelkar steals the spotlight in Emraan Hashmi’s new Netflix show ‘Taskaree’

Sharad Kelkar stole the spotlight as the antagonist in Emraan Hashmi’s Netflix thriller series Taskaree: The Smugglers Web amid mixed reviews for the show.

Sharing stills of Sharad from the show, an X user heaped praise on his performance as the villain. “#SharadKelkar delivers a commanding performance in #Taskaree restrained, powerful, and deeply impactful. A reminder of why he’s one of the most dependable performers today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Echoing the same sentiment, another X user wrote, “In #Taskaree, #SharadKelkar is very effective as the villain...uses his baritone voice, personality and talent to his advantage. Watch out for his flashback scene depicted in Sin City style colour tone. Very novel.”

“Quiet intensity, solid presence, and absolute conviction #SharadKelkar shines in #Taskaree with a performance that stays with you. @SharadK7,” wrote another X user.

“How do you switch so effortlessly from hero to villain, Mr. Kelkar? With #Taskaree, you didn’t just play a villain, you owned every frame like always.The only villain we can happily lose our hearts to,” said an X user.

Taskaree: The Smugglers Web is created by Pandey, known for acclaimed thrillers like A Wednesday!, Baby, Special Ops and Special 26. The show, however, did not garner many positive reactions on the X.

“Fresh concept, poor payoff. The show tells instead of thrills, with flat twists and rushed climax. Even good performances can’t save weak writing. Disappointing,” tweeted a viewer.

An X user praised Taskaree on Netflix as a realistic thriller with solid acting, saying it’s slow in the beginning but worth the wait.

The ensemble cast features Sharad Kelkar, Zoya Afroz, Nandish Sandhu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Freddy Daruwala, Anuja Sathe, Anurag Sinha, Jameel Khan, Virendra Saxena, and Hemant Kher.

The show follows Superintendent Arjun Meena (Emraan) and his team of once-suspended officers on a mission to dismantle Bada Choudhary’s (Sharad) smuggling network.

Some X users also lauded Emraan’s performance in Taskaree, saying it is a treat to see him in that crisp white uniform.

“#Taskaree is entertaining... Emraan Hashmi is on fire and Zoya Afroz did well.Men are simple, We see Emraan Hashmi, We Watch it,” tweeted another user.

A first-day viewer praised Taskaree, highlighting the show’s authentic procedures, informative cases, and mature handling of moral conflicts.

Taskaree marks the first collaboration between Neeraj Panday and Emraan Hashmi.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, Taskaree: The Smugglers Web marks Neeraj’s third Netflix series after Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.