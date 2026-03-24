Shakira’s concerts in Doha, Abu Dhabi, India postponed due to West Asia crisis

Colombian pop icon Shakira’s upcoming concert in Doha, scheduled to take place on April 1, has been postponed due to the "current regional situation," Visit Qatar said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi's Offlimits Music Festival, which was due to be headlined by Shakira and the Jonas Brothers, has been postponed until November, the organisers said on social media, adding that tickets remain valid for the new date.

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“OFFLIMITS Music Festival is Moving to a New Date. Originally scheduled for April 4, the festival will now take place on 21 Nov 2026 at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Tickets remain valid. Shakira, Jonas Brothers, Ne-Yo, Biffy Clyro, and many more Stay tuned for updates,” reads the post.

However, further details regarding refunds and cancellations are yet to be announced by the organisers.

On Sunday, District by Zomato announced that Shakira’s upcoming April concert in India had been postponed. However, no new dates were announced, much to the disappointment of fans.

The Grammy-winning singer was set to headline the 2026 edition of the Feeding India Concert, with shows scheduled at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course and Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 10 and April 15, respectively.

“Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further notice. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, automatically processed to your original mode of payment,” reads the announcement.

Besides Shakira, rapper-music producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has postponed his maiden performance in India to May 23 due to the "prevailing geopolitical situations". Ye, 48, was earlier set to perform at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29.