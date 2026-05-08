Shakira unveils first glimpse of Fifa World Cup 2026 anthem ‘Dai Dai’ featuring Burna Boy

Much known for her iconic Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) anthem for the Fifa World Cup 2010, Colombian singer Shakira has unveiled a new anthem, Dai Dai (featuring Burna Boy), for this year’s tournament.

On Friday, Shakira dropped a short performance clip of the track, filmed at the Maracanã Stadium. The one-minute-seven-second video features the singer tapping her feet to the catchy beats of the song alongside a group of football enthusiasts.

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“From Maracaná Stadium, here is ‘Dai Dai,’ the @FIFAWorldCup. Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready! @burnaboy,” the 49-year-old artist wrote on X alongside the clip.

The official anthem for the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar was Hayya Hayya (Better Together), performed by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha. The tournament’s official soundtrack also featured several other tracks aimed at celebrating different cultures and key moments of the event.

The list includes Light The Sky (featuring Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal) and Dreamers by BTS member Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

Meanwhile, sportswear giant Adidas has launched a celebrity-packed teaser campaign ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, featuring football legend Lionel Messi, actor Timothée Chalamet, former England captain David Beckham and Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny, alongside several current and former football stars.

The teaser also features football legends and current stars including Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero, Jude Bellingham, Trinity Rodman, Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, Florian Wirtz, Santiago Giménez, Raphinha and Pedri.

The campaign comes ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, scheduled to be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.