In pictures: Nor’wester, campaigns leave poll debris strewn across Kolkata

1 6 Images by Amit Datta and Soumyajit Dey

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A nor'wester swept through Kolkata on Thursday night, leaving roads and pavements strewn with political banners, flags and torn hoardings two days after campaigning and voting concluded.

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Campaigning in the city ended on April 27 and polling was held on April 29. Yet, party flags, posters and hoardings remained in place across several neighbourhoods.

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On Friday morning, My Kolkata found campaign material piled up across Behala, Taratala, Dhakuria, Sulekha, Jadavpur, Bikramgarh, Golf Green, Red Road and Kestopur.

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In many areas, flags had gathered in open drains, blocking outlets and worsening waterlogging after the rain in Behala and Amherst Street.

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In some stretches, clogged open drains raised concerns of further flooding as more showers are predicted by the weather office in the coming days.

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Election Commission norms require parties and candidates to remove campaign material 48 hours before poll day, especially from near polling booths. Despite that, the streets are still full of torn flags and hoardings.

The Met office has forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across Bengal in the coming days, with gusty winds likely to return.