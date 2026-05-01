Runway royalty: 9 iconic looks from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ that never go out of style

There are very few films that have shaped pop culture and fashion like the iconic The Devil Wears Prada, which continues to inspire a generation of couturier enthusiasts even 20 years after its release. With razor-sharp styling and unforgettable silhouettes, the film turned every sidewalk into a runway.

As the sequel to the 2006 film hits theatres today, The Telegraph Online has picked some of the most iconic looks that you can revisit before you head out for the new chapter.

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Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, stepped into her new world of glamour, runway and global fashion brands in a belted olive dress, oversized bag in tow — the first glimpse of her evolving style as she navigates the chaos of Runway.

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Emily Blunt’s Emily Charlton delivers peak office chic in structured prints and statement earrings — equal parts intimidating and impossibly stylish.

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If one look defines Miranda ‘Devil’ Priestly (Meryl Streep), it’s this — swathed in luxurious fur, cloaked in dark tones and hidden behind signature sunglasses, embodying power dressing at its most ruthless.

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Andy’s all-white winter look, complete with gloves and a newsboy cap, marks her full transformation into the polished, fashion-forward assistant.

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Andy’s emerald green coat look — polished and cinematic — is impossibly chic. Paired with oversized sunglasses, white gloves, and animal-print accents, it perfectly captured the glossy New York winter aesthetic.

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No Devil Wears Prada fashion conversation is complete without Miranda’s dramatic red-and-black coat radiating authority before she even spoke.

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Emily’s pitch black, edgy makeover era deserves its notable mention too. Sharp silhouettes, metallic accessories, cinched belts, and effortless confidence turned her into the ultimate 2000s fashion-girl type.

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We all remember this moment which quickly turned into disaster. Even amid the chaos, Emily’s plaid midi skirt, structured blazer, knee-high leather boots, and those unmistakable orange bags swinging like trophies, are worth mentioning.

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Miranda’s style is a masterclass in authority that often goes understated. Take a look at this boss lady look — a tailored black suit with a crisp, controlled and commanding presence, instantly exuding power and confidence.