In pictures: London welcomes new Banksy statue of man blinded by flag

1 7 A statue, depicting a figure carrying a flag covering their face and stepping off a plinth, by British street artist Banksy stands in London, Britain, May 1, 2026. (Reuters)

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London authorities said on Friday they welcomed a statue installed by street artist Banksy showing a man blinded by a flag that had blown into his face, and had no plans to remove it.

The sculpture, which bears Banksy's signature, was dropped into place near The Mall in the ceremonial heart of London from a low-loader trailer, according to a video posted on the elusive street artist's Instagram account on Thursday.

2 7 A person takes pictures in front of a statue, depicting a figure carrying a flag covering their face and stepping off a plinth, by British street artist Banksy in London, Britain, May 1, 2026. (Reuters)

The suited figure, whose face is covered by the billowing flag, has one foot in mid-air over the edge of the plinth, suggesting he is about to fall off.

It was first spotted on Wednesday in an area of the British capital that is home to royal palaces and gentlemen's clubs. It mirrors the style of nearby statues, including of King Edward VII on horseback, nurse Florence Nightingale and statesman Sidney Herbert.

3 7 People take pictures in front of a statue, depicting a figure carrying a flag covering their face and stepping off a plinth, by British street artist Banksy in London, Britain, May 1, 2026. (Reuters)

Commentators on Banksy's Instagram site speculated the work was about "blind patriotism", and questioned how he had managed to pull off such a stunt in the centre of the British establishment.

4 7 British street artist Banksy's signature on the base of a statue depicting a person stepping off the plinth with a flag covering their face, in London, Britain, April 30, 2026. (Reuters)

Council takes steps to protect statue

Westminster City Council said on Friday they would not remove the large work, which appears to be made of resin or fibreglass.

5 7 A statue depicting a person stepping off the plinth while carrying a flag covering their face, by British street artist Banksy, stands in London, Britain, April 30, 2026. (Reuters)

"We welcome Banksy's latest sculpture in Westminster, which makes a striking addition to the city's vibrant public art scene," a council spokesperson said in a statement.

"While we have taken initial steps to protect the statue, at this time it will remain accessible for the public to view and enjoy."

A Reuters report in March revealed details about Banksy's modus operandi and the real identity of the artist who had kept his name a closely guarded secret.

6 7 A statue depicting a person stepping off the plinth while carrying a flag covering their face, by British street artist Banksy, stands in London, Britain, April 30, 2026. (Reuters)

His lawyer, Mark Stephens, urged Reuters not to publish that story saying that identifying him would interfere with his art and put him in danger.

The artist, born Robin Gunningham, started making street art in Bristol in the west of England in the 1990s and was initially treated as a vandal by authorities.

7 7 A statue depicting a person stepping off the plinth while carrying a flag covering their face, by British street artist Banksy, stands in London, Britain, April 30, 2026. (Reuters)

He is now viewed as a national treasure, with his works generating millions of dollars of sales over the years.

Local governments are now much more willing to protect his art to try to maintain it as an attraction, after some pieces were previously targeted by vandals.

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