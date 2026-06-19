‘Huge compliment’: Shahid Kapoor on fans’ reaction to his chemistry with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Cocktail 2’

Actor Shahid Kapoor, in a recent interview, said he is pleased to see fans appreciating his chemistry with Cocktail 2 co-stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. The sequel, directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the original 2012 film, hit theatres on Friday.

At a promotional event for the film in Mumbai, Kapoor said, “What is very nice about this film is that everybody is saying that they love seeing me with Rashmika and Kriti. I believe it is always a huge compliment to all of us that they are not able to decide who they prefer.”

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Noting that chemistry is central to a romantic drama, Kapoor shared he was glad to see that audiences were appreciating the dynamics between the characters.

“All these things are very nice because you want to have the best chemistry with your co-stars,”

The actor further said that he was taken aback by the enthusiasm surrounding the bond between Sanon and Mandanna, a relationship that has sparked discussion ever since the trailer’s release.

“People are talking about their chemistry also, which was obviously not expected. So thank you guys, any chemistry works, we are happy to take it,” Kapoor said.

Cocktail follows the story of a complex love triangle between a man (played by Saif Ali Khan) and two women (played by Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty), who are best friends, yet complete opposites.

Cocktail 2 was first announced by Adajania’s wife, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff, in July 2025. Further details about the film’s storyline and release date are yet to be announced.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were seen together in the 2024 movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Cocktail 2 marks Rashmika’s first on-screen collaboration with Kapoor.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Dhanush-starrer romantic musical Tere Ishk Mein.

Shahid was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo, which also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda.

Rashmika Mandanna shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the supernatural thriller Thama, which released last year.