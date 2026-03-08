Shahid Kapoor begins shooting for ‘Farzi 2’, shares picture from set

Actor Shahid Kapoor has begun shooting for the second season of the Prime Video thriller series Farzi, he announced on Saturday.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram story, the 45-year-old actor wrote, “Farzi 2' day 1 ... . Back at it.” The photo shows Shahid alongside filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K, known as Raj & DK.

In another post, Shahid dropped a monochrome collage of his portrait pictures with the caption, “Sunny Boy.”

Raj & DK teased the production of the second season in February by sharing a poster on social media with the caption, “Round 2 in progress. Farzi 2.” Shahid also re-shared the picture on his Instagram stories.

The first season of Farzi revolves around Shahid’s Sunny, a disillusioned artist dealing with income inequality, and Sethupathi's Michael Vedanayagam, a Special Task Force officer.

The eight-episode show marked Shahid’s web series debut.

Released on Prime Video, the series also starred Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Shahid last appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O'Romeo. The film also starred Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.