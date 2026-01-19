Shah Rukh Khan, Millie Bobby Brown, ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Byung-hun attend 2026 Joy Awards at Riyadh

Shah Rukh Khan, Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, and Millie Bobby Brown were among the celebrities who made head-turning appearances at the 2026 Joy Awards in Riyadh, held by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on Sunday (IST). Here’s a look.

1 6 All photos: Instagram/ @riyadhseason

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was one of the eminent faces at the award ceremony. He attended the ceremony in a black zipped layered jacket and tailored trousers. The 60-year-old actor also presented the Honorary Award to Assala Nasri.

2 6

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry stunned the crowd in an ivory bodycon dress, as she walked the red carpet in elegance and style. The 41-year-old star gave a lively performance, singing some of her chartbusters, including Roar, Dark Horse and Firework.

3 6

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae was also among the celebrities who attended the Riyadh event.

4 6

Actor Lee Byung-hun, who was recently seen in Park Chan-wook’s comedy thriller No Other Choice, also attended the award ceremony. He looked dapper in his black ensemble.

5 6

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown dazzled in a shimmery gown and rocked a short-hair look at the ceremony. She was honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year’ award at the show.

6 6

Frankenstein actor Oscaar Issac also attended the ceremony. The actor sported a single-button white blazer with a black collared shirt underneath.

The Joy Awards celebrate and honour some of the most prominent international figures in music, cinema, television, sports and more.