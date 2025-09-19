Watch: Shabana Azmi grooves to ‘Pretty Little Baby’ with Javed Akhtar at her 75th birthday bash

Actress Shabana Azmi grooved to Connie Francis’ 1962 hit song Pretty Little Baby along with husband Javed Akhtar during her 75th birthday celebration, shows a video shared by director-choreographer Farah Khan on Thursday.

“Now that’s how u turn 75!! Happy birthday @azmishabana18 may u n @javedjaduofficial always be this young,” wrote Farah alongside the video on Instagram.

In the video, Azmi and Akhtar can be seen waltzing to the song, surrounded by friends and family. The couple, who tied the knot in 1984, twinned in red-and-black outfits.

Their son, Farhan Akhtar, couldn’t help but smile as he watched his parents dance.

Bollywood celebrities Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Nigam, Rekha, Urmila Matondkar, Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah and Karan Johar also attended the party.

In another video shared by actor Sanjay Kapoor, Rekha, Madhuri, Vidya, and Urmila are seen swaying to the Parineeta song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani, with Azmi later joining them.

While Rekha looked chic in an all-white ensemble, Madhuri sported a red co-ord set paired with multi-colour scarf.

A five-time National Film Award winner, Azmi made her Bollywood debut with Shyam Benegal’s 1974 film Ankur. Azmi quickly stood out in the industry by portraying emotionally layered and complex female characters.

Azmi will be next seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki, set to be screened at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) later this month. The film also stars Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Rohaan Singh.