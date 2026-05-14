Abhishek Bachchan’s look from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘King’ leaked online

Leaked pictures of Abhishek Bachchan’s look from the film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, are currently doing the rounds on social media.

The images seem to have been taken during an outdoor shoot and show Bachchan standing on top of a vehicle holding a shotgun, set against a rugged mountainous backdrop.

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He is seen wearing a long grey overcoat layered over a dark outfit.

Soon after the images surfaced on social media, netizens expressed concern over frequent leaks from film sets. “@RedChilliesEnt wht is this nonsense ..@justSidAnand... Udhar neet ka paper aur idhar KING ka puraa cast expose ho gaya hai.. Stop it before it's too late…,” read one comment on X.

Earlier this month, leaked pictures of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the South Africa schedule of King, reportedly taken during a music sequence shoot, also circulated on social media.

The images soon drew attention on Reddit, where netizens gushed over the actors. In response to the leak, filmmaker Siddharth Anand urged fans to refrain from circulating photos and videos from the sets of King.

King is slated to release during Christmas this year. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat. The actioner reunites Siddharth with Shah Rukh and Deepika. They had previously worked together on the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan.

Red Chillies Entertainment dropped the title teaser of King in November last year to mark the actor’s 60th birthday.

The teaser hints that Shah Rukh’s character, widely feared as King, is a former gangster. Scenes from his past, where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — dominate the video.