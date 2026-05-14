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regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 May 2026

Riteish Deshmukh-starrer ‘Raja Shivaji’ becomes highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026

So far, the Marathi version has generated Rs 51.75 crore nett, while the Hindi version has added Rs 21.40 crore nett in India

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.05.26, 01:17 PM
Riteish Deshmukh in ‘Raja Shivaji’

Riteish Deshmukh in ‘Raja Shivaji’ File Photo

Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raja Shivaji remained steady at the domestic box office on Day 12, collecting Rs 2.50 crore nett on Tuesday and taking its total India net collection to Rs 73.15 crore, emerging as the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026 so far.

The historical drama recorded a 4.2 percent jump in collections over Monday’s Rs 2.40 crore nett, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported.

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The film’s strongest performance continues to come from the Marathi market. On Tuesday, the Marathi version contributed Rs 1.85 crore nett with an occupancy of 30 per cent across 1,920 shows.

In comparison, the Hindi version collected Rs 0.65 crore nett from 1,938 shows with a 14 per cent occupancy rate.

So far, the Marathi version has generated Rs 51.75 crore nett, while the Hindi version has added Rs 21.40 crore nett.

Across national multiplex chains, Raja Shivaji maintained a strong presence on Day 12, recording the second-highest ticket sales after new release Krishnavataram.

PVR accounted for nearly 9,800 tickets, while INOX registered around 10,000 bookings. Cinepolis contributed another 5,700 tickets, taking the combined total across the three chains to over 25,000 admissions for the day.

The film has also sustained momentum on BookMyShow, where ticket sales are nearing the 2 million mark. After selling 1.22 million tickets during its first week, the film has continued to hold steady in its second week. Monday and Tuesday each recorded roughly 75,000 ticket sales on the platform.

The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 73.15 crore nett (Rs 86.65 crore gross).

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Raja Shivaji Riteish Deshmukh Box Office
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