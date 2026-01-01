Selena Gomez, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Hemsworth and other Hollywood celebs welcome 2026 in style

Selena Gomez, Madonna, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Hemsworth and Sofia Vergara were among the Hollywood celebrities who welcomed 2026 in style. Here’s a look.

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez enjoyed sleigh rides, winter drinks and cosy outings in snowy terrain with her husband Benny Blanco to ring in the new year.

2 7

To kickstart the new year, Madonna explored the bazaars, restaurants and places of worship in Morocco.

3 7

Celine Deon sent her love to fans by wishing them a happy new year in a video shared on Instagram. “May the 2026 year bring peace to your heart, light to your path, and space to dream. Happy New Year, from me to you - Celine xx,” she wrote in the caption.

4 7

Before 2025 ended, Halle Berry expressed her gratitude for her friends and family who continue to support her through thick and thin. “They are a huge part of my happiness today. They also spoil me! These holiday gifts were from their hearts (all fire) and I just had to share them with! I love you all so much,” she captioned her post.

5 7

Cynthia Erivo looked back on her days on the sets of Wicked with co-star Ariana Grande and other cast members. “2025. Words don’t adequately describe how grateful I am for the year that has passed. Lots of dreams came true. Lots of lessons learned. Thank you for spending so much time with me. I’ll see you in 2026,” she wrote.

6 7

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara danced the night away with her friends to celebrate the new year.

7 7

Chris Hemsworth spent quality time with his wife and family members at a river cruise where they posed for fun pictures and enjoyed fireworks.